Oregon vs. Ohio State: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R Game of the Week

Oregon vs. Ohio State: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R Game of the WeekSeptember 10, 2021
The people have spoken. B/R's Game of the Week is headed to the Midwest, where third-ranked Ohio State hosts No. 12 Oregon in one of 2021's best nonconference matchups.
This showdown landed 55.1 percent of the 35,439 votes, comfortably topping Iowa vs. Iowa State (31.6 percent), Texas vs. Arkansas (8.0) and BYU vs. Utah (5.3).
Both teams enter the Week 2 clash at 1-0.
Ohio State kicked off the season with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota, and new starting quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed four touchdowns. Oregon, meanwhile, needed a fourth-quarter comeback to edge a feisty Fresno State squad for a 31-24 triumph.
In the all-time series between these programs, Ohio State holds a 9-0 record. Most recently, the Buckeyes upended the Ducks in the 2014 season's College Football Playoff National Championship. But this preview is focused on what we'll see Saturday: top NFL draft prospects, key storylines and more in B/R's Game of the Week.
Top NFL Draft Prospects
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
For good reason, quarterbacks are commonly the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. But the first non-QB off the board in 2022 very likely may be 6'5", 258-pound edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, we won't see him Saturday. Thibodeaux exited Oregon's opener with a left-ankle sprain. Head coach Mario Cristobal said Thibodeaux is "day-to-day," per Max Torres of Ducks Digest.
Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Ohio State might boast the two highest-drafted receivers in 2022. Chris Olave—the Buckeyes' two-time leading wideout—collected 117 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Garrett Wilson averaged 90.4 receiving yards last season and opened the 2021 campaign with 80 yards and a score. They will be a tough duo for Oregon to contain.
Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
After working his way into a larger role in 2020, Zach Harrison is a featured player on Ohio State's defense this fall. The junior defensive end provided three tackles with one sack and a forced fumble in Week 1. Harrison needs to put together a productive season, but the 6'6", 272-pounder has first-round potential in 2022.
Anthony Brown's Big Opportunity
Throughout the offseason, many people asked a version of this simple question: Is Oregon a CFP-caliber team? The answer was basic too: Look at the quarterback.
Perhaps you believe Anthony Brown can be the player. However, he didn't prove it during his time at Boston College and hasn't during his brief chances at Oregon. That doesn't mean it won't happen, but we need to see that championship-level performance on the field. And there isn't a better place to that than Columbus on Saturday.
This is, after all, Ohio State—the four-time reigning Big Ten champions with two straight CFP appearances. Beat the Buckeyes in their house, and you are going to attract a bunch of attention.
But Week 1 was a concern.
Oregon jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but a pair of takeaways meant the offense only needed to cover 30 total yards for those touchdowns. Otherwise, the Ducks engineered just one scoring drive on their first eight traditional possessions.
The bright side is Brown stepped up at the perfect time, capping the 31-24 victory with a 30-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes. He must be markedly more efficient and productive right away to keep Oregon in this game.
Ohio State's Playmakers off to Strong Start
After scoring a quick touchdown on their first possession at Minnesota, the Buckeyes hit a rough stretch offensively. Stroud showed his inexperience when they had an unimpressive drive end with a field goal before an interception and a three-and-out.
Minnesota held a 14-10 advantage at the break. Though no reasonable person reached for the panic button, Ohio State needed a stronger second-half performance.
And the Buckeyes assembled exactly that.
Stroud tossed a well-placed 38-yard touchdown to Olave, and then the playmakers went to work. Wilson sped past Minnesota's secondary for a wide-open 56-yard score, TreVeyon Henderson turned a swing pass into a 70-yard touchdown and Olave caught a crossing route, followed two blocks and cruised to a 61-yard score.
Oregon likely isn't suited for a high-scoring game, so creating big plays after missed tackles could be a major edge for the Buckeyes. They undoubtedly have the deeper group of skill-position players.
But if the Ducks tackle well, the pressure to carry Ohio State's offense will shift to Stroud. That's no surprise for a quarterback, yet it would be a huge responsibility on the second-time starter.
Game Information and Odds
When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at noon ET
Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox
Stream: Fox Sports
Spread (via DraftKings): Ohio State -14.5
Total: 63.5
Moneyline: Oregon +460 (bet $100 to win $460); Ohio State -650 (bet $650 to win $100)
