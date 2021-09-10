Oregon vs. Ohio State: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R Game of the Week

0 of 4

Adam Bettcher/Associated Press

The people have spoken. B/R's Game of the Week is headed to the Midwest, where third-ranked Ohio State hosts No. 12 Oregon in one of 2021's best nonconference matchups.

This showdown landed 55.1 percent of the 35,439 votes, comfortably topping Iowa vs. Iowa State (31.6 percent), Texas vs. Arkansas (8.0) and BYU vs. Utah (5.3).

Both teams enter the Week 2 clash at 1-0.

Ohio State kicked off the season with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota, and new starting quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed four touchdowns. Oregon, meanwhile, needed a fourth-quarter comeback to edge a feisty Fresno State squad for a 31-24 triumph.

In the all-time series between these programs, Ohio State holds a 9-0 record. Most recently, the Buckeyes upended the Ducks in the 2014 season's College Football Playoff National Championship. But this preview is focused on what we'll see Saturday: top NFL draft prospects, key storylines and more in B/R's Game of the Week.