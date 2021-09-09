Celtics Summer League Standouts to Watch During Training Camp

1 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Drafted 14th overall in 2019, Romeo Langford is still trying to get his NBA career on track.

When injuries haven't plagued his development, inefficiency has. He has made only 50 appearances through his first two seasons, and they weren't particularly impressive. He popped at times as a finisher and defender, but there are only so many opportunities that will be extended toward someone with a career 35.3/22.2/73.0 shooting slash.

Still, the Celtics have openings on the wing if Langford can convince the coaching staff he belongs. While he only suited up three times at summer league, there were encouraging flashes. He rebounded, defended, created a bit and, most importantly, connected on 38.5 percent of his three-point shots.

With Boston's big league offense built to run through Tatum and Brown, the Celtics will want as many catch-and-shoot players as they can find. If Langford proves he's up to that task, he will have the chance to let the other areas of his game shine too.