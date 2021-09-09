Warriors Summer-League Standouts to Watch During Training Camp

0 of 3

Janie McCauley/Associated Press

For many of the NBA's championship hopefuls, the summer league barely qualifies as an afterthought.

For the Golden State Warriors, though, summer ball felt like the main offseason attraction.

Since they're attempting to balance between present and future timelines, they are almost as invested in their young players as they are franchise mainstays such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. That's because if their young players pop, they can help extend the championship relevance of their vets.

While a pair of 2021 lottery picks are the obvious focal points, they aren't the only summer leaguers worth watching when the Warriors head to training camp.