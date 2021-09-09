Lakers Summer League Standouts to Watch During Training Camp

1 of 3

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Joel Ayayi didn't set the hoops world ablaze in Las Vegas. He barely generated even a few puffs of smoke.

But the setting didn't match his skill set. He's a supporting role player—at Gonzaga, his per-game averages topped out at 12.0 points and 8.1 shots per outing—and summer league is less about system play than it is guys getting their own.

He's not that kind of player. He feasts on spot-up shots and timely cuts to the basket. Those are things that can play off the real Lakers' stars. He just didn't have the featured players to follow in Las Vegas.

A two-way contract recipient, Ayayi could easily show more pro potential in training camp than he did during summer league, where he shot just 43.5 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from distance.