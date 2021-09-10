B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 2

3 of 8

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Brad Shepard

It's a little bizarre that No. 17 Coastal Carolina is a lock to beat a Power Five team (Kansas), but the Chanticleers are going to cruise to victory Friday, which will start a week where the majority of ranked teams feast on cupcakes.

But it's no fun to say all the Top 25 teams will win, right?

Texas A&M may have a tough one against Colorado, and it might take Texas a while to put Arkansas away. But they will both take care of business.

The one to watch, though, is No. 22 Miami losing to Appalachian State.

The Hurricanes are expected to win, but how much of a letdown will they be experiencing this week after getting drilled by Alabama? At no point did they pose any type of resistance. That has got to be demoralizing, and it's going to be interesting to see how Manny Diaz deals with adversity this early in the year.

Appalachian State beat a better-than-you-think East Carolina team by two touchdowns in its season-opener, and the Mountaineers are led by quarterback Chase Brice, who has some familiarity with the 'Canes from his days with Clemson and Duke.

The Mountaineers also have a quality running back tandem in Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel, the latter of whom will be making a homecoming to Miami. This has the trappings for an upset, and since it's probably going to be the closest battle between a ranked and unranked opponent, I'm going with Appalachian State, 28-27.

Kerry Miller

Well, I was ready to put Michigan in this spot, assuming the Wolverines would jump into the rankings after their Week 1 beatdown of Western Michigan. However, the Wolverines are still unranked, so my official answer is nobody.

That's boring, though, so let me give you three spots where I could definitely see an upset happening, even though I'm too cowardly to pick them.

At the top of the list is No. 21 Utah at BYU. It's a rivalry game, the ranked team is playing on the road and the Utes are still breaking in a bunch of new transfers. I expect Utah to win with defense, but BYU running back Tyson Allgeier (7.5 yards per carry last season) could be a problem.

The next-most likely upset is probably No. 15 Texas at Arkansas, but I really liked what I saw from the Longhorns in Week 1, namely 24 touches for Bijan Robinson. Tom Herman seemed almost reluctant to feed the star running back last season, but Steve Sarkisian is ready and willing to ride his Heisman candidate. Against an Arkansas defense which allowed at least 180 rushing yards in seven of its final eight games last season, Robinson should have a big day.

And the third game I could maybe see going sideways for the ranked team is No. 19 Virginia Tech vs. Middle Tennessee, solely because it's Virginia Tech and because I've seen the "Team vaults into the AP Top 25 after an impressive Week 1 victory and immediately lays an egg in Week 2" story a few times. The Hokies certainly should be able to handle Middle Tennessee, but you just never know.