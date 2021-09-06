College Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Week 2 AP and Amway NCAA Polls

2 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

There were a number of dominant performances over the weekend, but none was more impressive than the drubbing No. 1 Alabama put on No. 14 Miami in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide defense swarmed, particularly in the first half, as Alabama jumped out a 27-0 lead that Miami cut into slightly with a field goal right before halftime. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young proved he should have no problem filling first-round pick Mac Jones' shoes at quarterback, with the former completing 27 of 38 passes for 344 and four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, took over the big-play mantle from DeVonta Smith, catching four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown as 'Bama's offense picked apart Miami's overmatched secondary. The Tide might not have quite the offensive firepower from a year ago, but the defense has a chance to be one of Nick Saban's best yet in Tuscaloosa, and Young and Co. are by no means holding this team back.

Speaking of elite defenses, though, there isn't a better one in the SEC or anywhere in the country than Kirby Smart's unit at Georgia. The Bulldogs, down two key starters to injury, held Clemson to meager 180 yards of offense in a 10-3 win in Charlotte. The Tigers rushed the ball 23 times for two—yes, two!—total rushing yards, and wunderkind quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was sacked six times as Georgia's defense completely overwhelmed Clemson's offensive line.

The Bulldogs had plenty of offensive struggles of their own, as Heisman candidate JT Daniels threw for just 135 yards and an interception, but the rushing game held its own and racked up 121 yards against Clemson's vaunted defensive line.

It's almost a given that the SEC's two best teams will again be ranked 1-2 in this week's poll, and all signs point to yet another rematch in the SEC Championship Game with one—or potentially two—College Football Playoff berths on the line.