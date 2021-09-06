Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Over the past week, the Las Vegas Raiders have made some noteworthy changes to their roster ahead of the 2021 season. And it's possible they're not done and will have more moves coming before their opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on September 13.

Before last Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the Raiders made a round of cuts that included notable players such as wide receiver John Brown, safety Karl Joseph and cornerback Isaiah Johnson. However, they also added some depth at running back, signing Peyton Barber to back up Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

Was Barber the final addition to Las Vegas' roster, or will the team dive back into the free-agent market for another late move or two? We'll have to see how the next week develops.

In the meantime, here's a look at several players the Raiders should still consider signing for the 2021 season.