Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Pursue After Preseason

Can the Philadelphia Eagles go from worst to first in the NFC East in 2021? They will begin their quest for a bounce-back year Sunday, when they go on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of the new season.

There were some big changes in Philadelphia over the offseason after its disappointing 4-11-1 campaign in 2020, as it hired a new coach (Nick Sirianni), traded its former franchise quarterback (Carson Wentz) and brought in some improved talent via free agency and the draft.

However, it's possible that Philadelphia's 53-man roster, which was set ahead of Tuesday's deadline, could still undergo some changes between now and Sunday—or soon after the season begins. That's because there are still some talented players without teams who could be signing free-agent deals in the near future, and the Eagles could be in the mix to add some depth.

Here's a look at several players Philadelphia should still consider signing for the 2021 season.