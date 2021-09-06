Blockbuster NBA Trades That Can Still Happen This Offseason

1 of 4

Thomas Shea/Associated Press

The Trade: Christian Wood for Dwight Powell and a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

If the Dallas Mavericks get the version of Kristaps Porzingis that closed out the 2019-20 campaign, the need for another weapon alongside Luka Doncic might not feel quite as drastic.

From February 3 of that season till the playoffs, KP averaged 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 threes and 2.2 blocks while shooting 37.1 percent from three.

He struggled with health, consistency and defense throughout 2020-21, though, and for most of the season, it felt like there was simply too much responsibility for Doncic.

Adding Christian Wood gives Doncic another pick-and-pop threat to pull big defenders out of the paint. Over the last two seasons, Wood has averaged 16.2 points and 1.3 threes while shooting 37.9 percent from three.

And moving Dwight Powell for Wood probably wouldn't cost Dallas its lob and rim-running attack. In 2019-20, Wood's points per possession as a roll man ranked in the 95th percentile.

For the Houston Rockets, this move would be all about the rebuild they're in. Wood turns 26 this month, but he still somehow seems a little beyond the timeline centered around Jalen Green. And if they want to accumulate any more assets, Wood might be the only veteran who can land them a first-rounder.

The contracts of John Wall and Eric Gordon are two of the most onerous in the league. Houston will almost certainly have to wait those out. More shots at lottery talent with which to surround Green probably have to be acquired through other players.

As for Dwight Powell, he doesn't fit Houston's timeline either, but his annual salary is slightly less than Wood's, and paying him may just be the price of landing that first.