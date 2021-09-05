College Football Rankings 2021: NCAA Top 25 Predictions After Opening Saturday

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs made a strong case Saturday that they are the main contender to the Alabama Crimson Tide in college football this season.

Georgia's menacing defense held the Clemson Tigers to three points in the most notable matchup on the Week 1 slate.

The Bulldogs' victory over another College Football Playoff contender, combined with the average outings from the Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes, could put it at No. 2 in the new polls.

Clemson is one of three ACC programs that will experience a drop from their preseason spots. The North Carolina Tar Heels fell on the road to the Virginia Tech Hokies, and the Miami Hurricanes were blown away by Alabama.

The Wisconsin Badgers, LSU Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Washington Huskies and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are expected to fall as well after their respective defeats.

The UCLA Bruins, who beat LSU at home Saturday, are expected to lead the wave of new entrants in the polls. Chip Kelly's side is off to a 2-0 start following wins over LSU and the Hawai'i Warriors.