Michael Thomas Placed on Saints' Reserve/COVID-19 List

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.



That news came on the same day Adam Schefter of ESPN reported New Orleans had a "handful of offensive coaches" test positive for the coronavirus.

It's not known whether Thomas tested positive for the coronavirus or was deemed to be a close contact.

The Saints placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Aug. 31, meaning that he would sit out the first five regular-season games. He is eligible to return from the PUP list for Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25.

As ESPN's Mike Triplett noted, the PUP placement stems from a left ankle issue that has lingered since Week 1 of the 2020 season. Thomas had surgery on the ankle in June.

The second-round draft pick dominated the NFL over his first four seasons, averaging 118 catches, 1,378 yards and eight touchdowns per year from 2016 to 2019.

He led the NFL with 125 receptions in 2018 before setting a league record with 147 catches in 2019.

The former Ohio State star earned three Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro honors and the 2019 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year award.

Thomas is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he made seven appearances, hauling in 40 receptions for 438 yards.