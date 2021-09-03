The Official Bleacher Report AEW Staff Predictions for 2021 All OutSeptember 3, 2021
The Official Bleacher Report AEW Staff Predictions for 2021 All Out
- Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Championship)
- Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women's World Championship)
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho must retire if he loses)
- Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (AEW World Championship)
- Miro vs. Eddie Kingston (TNT Championship)
- Darby Allin vs. CM Punk
- Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
- Women's Casino Battle Royale
- Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeMango)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Don_Wood)
Sunday will see All Elite Wrestling return to the Chicago area for its annual All Out pay-per-view. The card is stacked with huge matches and big names, and there are sure to be a few surprises along the way.
Here is a look at the final card for the show:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff writers think everything will go down. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Erik Beaston
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
Q: Lay out a believable scenario where Marshall wins this match and why it would be the best way to do it.
The only way QT Marshall wins this one believably is if AEW values the Gunn Club heel turn from Wednesday night more than it does Paul Wight winning his debut match with the company. The turn came from out of nowhere, so the likelihood that AEW officials think Billy and his sons are more important to the long-term goals of the company than creating a moment with Wight is low. With that said, we have seen stranger things before, especially if Tony Khan is impressed enough by Colton and Austin Gunn to push them in the tag division.
Darby Allin vs. CM Punk
Q: From a pure fan perspective, what is your ideal outcome for this match?
CM Punk made it a point to mention in his first promo in seven years that he is in AEW to help a locker room full of passionate young wrestlers, and while putting over Darby Allin in such a high-profile match would support that idea, as a fan, I want to see Punk win. He has been gone for so long that anything less than a victory would feel like a major disappointment. There are ways to get there in which Allin benefits but this really should be an exclamation point on what has been a magical comeback for one of wrestling's most beloved stars.
Women's Casino Battle Royale
Q: Who do you think will enter in the Joker spot and who do you think will win the whole match?
The Joker spot will see the AEW debut of Ruby Soho. One of the many underutilized stars finding rejuvenated careers outside the confines of WWE, she will emphatically announce to the world that she is a top women's star ready to make the impact she was denied elsewhere. If it's not Soho, keep an eye on indie standout Trish Adora, who is an excellent wrestler with a bright future ahead of her.
Anthony Mango
Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
Q: Let's say Baker retains. How would you set this match up to make both women look as good as possible?
Sometimes, the simplest route is the best one. They have a solid match with lots of back-and-forth action where Kris Statlander scores a few close near-falls. Eventually, with some help from a distraction by either Rebel or Jamie Hayter, she slips up and Britt Baker capitalizes with a quick pin or can turn that into her submission. That way, Baker retains, but she might not have done without some slight cheating.
Darby Allin vs. CM Punk
Q: From a pure fan perspective, what is your ideal outcome for this match?
If Allin wins, it becomes one of his career highlights, but fans will want to see Punk victorious after such a long stretch away. At the risk of people booing Allin and turning on him like fans so often do when an underdog starts winning, he should put up a good fight but eat a GTS and take the pinfall before they shake hands. The more complicated it is, the more susceptible it becomes to fans picking it apart.
Women's Casino Battle Royale
Q: Who do you think will enter in the Joker spot and who do you think will win the whole match?
Ruby Soho. She's posted too many teasers ahead of this, with one of them saying her next destination was seven letters long, which fits Chicago. AEW could use someone with her experience and name value in its women's division. She'd make for the best winner, too, to skip right to the top of the title hunt and provide the biggest marquee match for Baker with the least amount of effort.
Everyone else such as Tay Conti and Big Swole can rise the rankings through win-loss records with victories on Dynamite, Rampage and Dark episodes to get future title shots.
Donald Wood
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
Q: Based on how the storyline has played out, who do you think will win this match and why?
For older fans, this storyline should unfurl in a similar fashion to the retirement match between "Macho Man" Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior. With Jericho scheduled to tour with Fozzy this fall and his annual cruise taking place in October, MJF should earn the win and send the veteran packing for several months. When Jericho returns, he can stay on commentary until he finds a loophole and returns to the active roster.
Darby Allin vs. CM Punk
Q: Lay out an argument for why you might book Allin to win this match instead of Punk.
Instead of handing Punk a loss, I think the best course of action would be booking AEW's first pay-per-view non-finish. Allin and Punk should fight until it looks like a finish is about to take place, only for Daniel Garcia and 2.0 to ruin the match and beat them both down. While fans would likely complain about this outcome, Bryan Danielson debuting to save Allin and Punk would erase all concerns and let Allin leave without another loss on his record.
Women's Casino Battle Royale
Q: Who do you think will enter in the Joker spot and who do you think will win the whole match?
With so much female talent and only one other women's match on the card, this bout should be more heavily featured. In terms of the Joker, Ruby Soho has been crushing social media with her promo videos and should be the main focus of the match once she makes her debut.
As for the eventual winner, Thunder Rosa should walk away victorious and reignite her feud with Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship.
Graham Matthews
Miro vs. Eddie Kingston
Q: If you were Tony Khan, how would you book this match?
Similar to Miro's title defense against Lance Archer from Double or Nothing, this should be a hoss fight. There isn't much storyline build behind this match, but both guys are very good brawlers, so that's what this should be booked as, especially to help it stand out from everything else on the show. It should be fun no matter what.
Darby Allin vs. CM Punk
Q: Who is the person in AEW you are looking forward to seeing Punk face the most after Allin?
Punk taking on pretty much anyone on the AEW roster would be exciting at this point, but the person I'm most interested in seeing him feud with before long is MJF. The matches should be solid, but the promos will be even better. An unfiltered CM Punk against MJF on the mic and the verbal jabs they could throw at each other would be legendary, and this needs to happen sooner rather than later.
Women's Casino Battle Royale
Q: Who do you think will enter in the Joker spot and who do you think will win the whole match?
Soho is the obvious answer and the only answer I will accept. In all seriousness, there are a few other people who would be cool in the spot such as Mercedes Martinez, who should be clear of her WWE contract by then, or a big name we're not thinking about. But Soho would get a great pop to kick off her expected stint in AEW.
As for who will win the whole thing, Tay Conti is my guess because she's over and makes the most sense out of everyone involved.
Jeff J
Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega
Q: Winning the Impact title means Christian will probably lose this match. What can AEW do to make it exciting even though the outcome seems obvious?
I think they have to do more than have a "solid" match. The Elite and Jurassic Express have to get involved. They need some new/innovative spots and a compelling story to make us believe that somehow Christian has ANY chance to win the AEW title. Maybe even Daniel Bryan interfering? Who knows?
Darby Allin vs. CM Punk
Q: Lay out an argument for why you might book Allin to win this match instead of Punk.
CM Punk hasn't wrestled in seven years. The last appearance he had in a wrestling ring was against Stephen Amell. His last two combat sports appearances were two decisive losses where MMA fighters dominated him. He should be rusty and maybe a tad overconfident as the hometown hero.
Darby's win would place doubt in the fantasy comeback. Has the clock struck 12 already? Or is this just another misstep for an even greater comeback? Plus if we're putting over young talent, how does a loss help Darby?
Women's Casino Battle Royale
Q: Who do you think will enter in the Joker spot and who do you think will win the whole match?
Soho for sure. AEW has got to unload the clip and truly showcase the women's division. It was a travesty to move this match to the Buy-In. Now that's it's on the main card? Go all-in for real.
I have Soho or Jade Cargill winning the entire thing. Soho for the buzz, and Cargill because she's the most fascinating female wrestler not named Britt Baker on the roster. Cargill should be the champ within the next year and booked as an indomitable force.
Chris Mueller
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
Q: Lay out the ideal scenario for how this match will go and explain why that is the best route.
While Satoshi Kojima has a reputation among fans of Japanese wrestling, he isn't well-known to the general audience. This match needs to showcase his signature style while also being a competitive brawl between two warriors. In the end, Jon Moxley should be the one having his hand raised.
Darby Allin vs. CM Punk
Q: From a pure fan perspective, what is your ideal outcome for this match?
As a fan, I just want to see Punk win a competitive fight. Allin should take him to the limit and use his unique risk-taking style to catch him off guard, but the hometown hero needs to come out on top. After it's over, they should shake hands so both men can move on to their next rivalry.
Women's Casino Battle Royale
Q: Who do you think will enter in the Joker spot and who do you think will win the whole match?
Soho is the obvious answer for the Joker spot, but if it isn't her, I would love to see Mercedes Martinez get that place. As far as the winner is concerned, Thunder Rosa or Jade Cargill are the best options. Tay Conti is a dark-horse pick who could surprise a lot of people on Sunday.
Kevin Berge
Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks
Q: We have seen these two teams face each other several times. What can they do to make this match feel different from all of their past encounters?
This match has to focus on the history between the teams. Let them sell their familiarity with each other. Both teams can frequently counter each other. It would continue to escalate until they need to pull out fresh moves to get an edge as well as using the steel cage for big spots.
Darby Allin vs. CM Punk
Q: Who is the person in AEW you are looking forward to seeing Punk face the most after Allin?
Punk has built himself up as someone who can elevate the next generation of wrestlers. There is perhaps no better star for The Best in the World to help next than Ricky Starks. The charismatic 27-year-old is on the precipice of greatness, and he can elevate his work on the mic and in the ring with Punk.
Women’s Casino Battle Royale
Q: Who do you think will enter in the Joker spot and who do you think will win the whole match?
I firmly believe the Joker will be Soho. She was rumored to have signed with AEW not long after her June release from WWE. She is one of the best women's wrestlers on the market, and this would be a huge moment to sell her as a top star.
She could win, but it may be smart to wait on pushing her into the title scene. Conti seems like an ideal pick to get that shot. She has been built up recently on Dynamite and is very popular. It would be great while playing stop-gap to the next Baker vs. Thunder Rosa match.
Predictions
- Lucha Bros (DW, CM, KB) vs. The Young Bucks (EB, AM, GM, JJ)
- Moxley (EB, AM, DW, GM, JJ, CM, KB) vs. Kojima
- Baker (EB, AM, DW, GM, JJ, CM, KB) vs. Statlander
- Jericho (EB, AM, GM, JJ, CM, KB) vs. MJF (DW)
- Cage vs. Omega (EB, AM, DW, GM, JJ, CM, KB)
- Miro (EB, AM, DW, GM, CM, KB) vs. Kingston (JJ)
- Allin vs. Punk (EB, AM, DW, GM, JJ, CM, KB)
- Wight (EB, AM, DW, GM, JJ, CM, KB) vs. Marshall
- Women's Casino Battle Royale: Soho (EB, AM, KB), Rosa (DW, CM), Conti (GM), Cargill (JJ)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices. These picks were made before Wednesday, so the 10-man tag match during the Buy-In is not included.