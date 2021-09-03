The Official Bleacher Report AEW Staff Predictions for 2021 All Out

1 of 8

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Q: Lay out a believable scenario where Marshall wins this match and why it would be the best way to do it.

The only way QT Marshall wins this one believably is if AEW values the Gunn Club heel turn from Wednesday night more than it does Paul Wight winning his debut match with the company. The turn came from out of nowhere, so the likelihood that AEW officials think Billy and his sons are more important to the long-term goals of the company than creating a moment with Wight is low. With that said, we have seen stranger things before, especially if Tony Khan is impressed enough by Colton and Austin Gunn to push them in the tag division.

Darby Allin vs. CM Punk

Q: From a pure fan perspective, what is your ideal outcome for this match?

CM Punk made it a point to mention in his first promo in seven years that he is in AEW to help a locker room full of passionate young wrestlers, and while putting over Darby Allin in such a high-profile match would support that idea, as a fan, I want to see Punk win. He has been gone for so long that anything less than a victory would feel like a major disappointment. There are ways to get there in which Allin benefits but this really should be an exclamation point on what has been a magical comeback for one of wrestling's most beloved stars.

Women's Casino Battle Royale

Q: Who do you think will enter in the Joker spot and who do you think will win the whole match?

The Joker spot will see the AEW debut of Ruby Soho. One of the many underutilized stars finding rejuvenated careers outside the confines of WWE, she will emphatically announce to the world that she is a top women's star ready to make the impact she was denied elsewhere. If it's not Soho, keep an eye on indie standout Trish Adora, who is an excellent wrestler with a bright future ahead of her.