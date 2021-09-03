Updated 2021 MLB Position-by-Position Power Rankings, September Edition

0 of 12

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position in 2021?

It sounds like an easy question until you try to trim the list and are forced to decide whether a few more home runs from Player A earns him a spot above Player B, who has a slightly higher OPS+.

Our first positional power rankings of the year were released May 1 with subsequent updates published June 4, July 2 and Aug. 6. With another month of games complete, it's time for the next update.

Once again, these rankings are based on what each player has accomplished in 2021. Production prior to this season and future expectations have been removed from the equation.

To be eligible for inclusion, a player must have at least 200 plate appearances for position players, 100 innings pitched for starting pitchers and 30 appearances for relief pitchers. Players are included at the position where they have appeared in the most games in 2021, so while Trea Turner is now manning second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers, you'll still find him with the shortstops.

Included under the "Aug" column on the positional charts is a look at where each player was ranked last month to give an idea of who has climbed and who has fallen.

Let's get to it.