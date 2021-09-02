Warriors Bold Predictions Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Janie McCauley/Associated Press

Armed with a pair of lottery picks and major win-now intentions, the Warriors could have traded one or both of those selections. Instead, they kept each one and spent them on Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7) and Moses Moody (No. 14).

That means one of two things. Either the Warriors couldn't find what they were looking for on the trade market, or they see enough in these prospects to not deem a deal necessary. It might even be a little of Column A and a little of Column B.

Either way, the Warriors now have a couple of blue-chip teenagers who could walk into prominent roles on opening night. They have openings in the rotation for both players, and either one has the game to claim his spot.

Kuminga has absurd athleticism for a 6'8", 240-pounder, and he'll benefit by making simple plays (catch ball, dunk ball) off deliveries from Curry and Green. Moody pairs a lethal long-range stroke with the ability to play multiple positions. If either one proves a quick study, it's not out of the question for him to approach 30 minutes per night. Tack on the Golden State spotlight, and that's the formula for an All-Rookie first-team selection.