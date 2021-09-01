Women's Wrestling Is Ready to Take Another Leap Forward

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Over the weekend, Mickie James set out to bring women's wrestlers from all over the industry together to participate in NWA's Empowerrr.

The result was a celebration that even the most fervid supporters would have never predicted. It was a stark reminder that women's wrestling is wildly popular and there is a legitimate market for it.

NWA's first all-women's pay-per-view was a massive success. Legends such as Melina, Gail Kim and Awesome Kong appeared on the same card as newer faces like Deonna Purrazzo, Kamille, Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet.

As such, James' dream project featured a collection of performers from the indie scene, All Elite Wrestling and Impact's Knockouts division.

It was a historic night that encompassed several different eras of the genre thoughtfully and poignantly. Kim and Kong paid homage to their iconic rivalry, as the star of GLOW bid farewell to her career as an in-ring competitor.

Later, Medusa was on tap to crown Allysin Kay and Marti Belle as the first NWA women's tag team champions in 37 years.

A Wasted Opportunity for WWE

This was a truly special evening, and it was hard not to wonder why companies such as WWE and AEW couldn't do the same. It felt like a bit of a disservice to the work that went into Empowerrr to compare it to anything else, but the lack of urgency to host a follow-up to Evolution hung over the proceedings.

After all, James pushed for such a monumental event after WWE didn't allow her to produce a similar outing because "women's wrestling doesn't make money." Saturday night proved this was a huge missed opportunity.

NWA put together an excellent show with a fraction of the resources and a much smaller roster at its disposal. Even more, high-profile names like Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey showed their support online. This is telling because The Boss has expressed interest in putting together an all-women's show on several occasions.

Additionally, many credit The Baddest Woman on the Planet as a pioneer who helped to legitimize women's wrestling for WWE. So, that's simultaneously quite an endorsement for NWA and an indictment on companies that still don't think women can be a draw.

Considering the popularity of the Women's Revolution, it's difficult to comprehend why WWE wouldn't see this as a beneficial endeavor. At the height of its success in 2018, it was the highlight of the company's programming. So, it's baffling to see just how much its current output has regressed since then.

The segments featuring women on Raw, in particular, are dreadful. While SmackDown and NXT are better in some ways, there has been a clear decline in quality storytelling and attempts to create lasting stars.



Bianca Belair's Cinderella year has been one of the few bright spots of 2021. Her landmark SmackDown Women's Championship match against Banks at WrestleMania 37 made headlines and captured the imaginations of Black women all over the world. However, WWE strangely sacrificed its significance at SummerSlam to add controversy to Becky Lynch's long-awaited return.

Yes, the sports entertainment conglomerate reportedly plans to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament in October. But how can it expect its fanbase to invest in such a concept when most of the women's roster outside of a handful of names feel like an afterthought?

AEW's Shortcomings in Light of Progress

AEW currently has more momentum than WWE. Moreover, some of its notable up-and-comers were an integral part of Empowerrr, but the relatively new company isn't without its flaws as well. Although its women's wrestling segments have improved leaps and bounds this year, there's still so much more it can do.

The AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament had a few hiccups, but it was much better than it had any right to be. Britt Baker has developed into one of the biggest stars in the company. She has competed in two major main event matches in 2021, and her star will continue to rise as the division grows around her.

Still, Tony Khan and Co. could do a much better job utilizing the talented roster at its fingertips. Most of the women disappear off of television for weeks without meaningful storylines. Even more, the Forbidden Door, which has allowed Kenny Omega to become a belt collector, often remains closed to them.

Hopefully, the collaboration with NWA is a positive sign that this will change, but it needs to happen sooner rather than later. The standard is too high at this point to go backward, and the fans are more passionate than ever. What seemed inconceivable a decade ago is the new norm and companies have to embrace that.

Empowerrr proved that women's wrestling has staying power and it's ready to take the next big step forward. It's up to trailblazers in the mold of the late Mildred Burke to propel it past the limitations set upon it.

Thank you, Awesome Kong. Thank you, Mickie James and everyone who contributed to her triumph over those who stood in the way of progress. Now, the onus is on every major company in the industry to step up and give women an outlet to create new memories for a generation of fans who are often underrepresented.

There is no excuse anymore.