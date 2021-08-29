Sasha Banks Thanks Former WWE Star Mickie James for NWA EmPowerrr PPV amid Absence

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks broke her social media silence Saturday for the first time since being replaced on the SummerSlam card one week earlier.

Banks took to Twitter to give props to former WWE star Mickie James for the all-women's NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view she put together:

Banks was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam, but just before the match was set to begin, it was announced that Banks was not cleared to compete.

That resulted in Becky Lynch making her surprise return and beating Belair for the title in seconds after hitting her with a cheap shot.

Banks has yet to address her SummerSlam absence, and it has not been reported precisely what kept her off the show.

James' all-women's pay-per-view got The Boss talking, though, and it received tons of praise on social media from fans and those within the pro wrestling business.

Before getting released by WWE earlier this year, James mentioned pitching an all-women's show to WWE only for it to get shot down.

James got to put her plan into action with EmPowerrr, however, and the show delivered several memorable moments.

Deonna Purrazzo beat Melina to retain the Impact Women's Championship, Kamille defeated Leyla Hirsch to retain the NWA World Women's Championship, and Chelsea Green won the NWA Women's Invitational Cup in the main event gauntlet match.

Also, Awesome Kong saved Gail Kim from an attack at the hands of Taryn Terrell and announced her retirement from pro wrestling afterward.

NWA EmPowerrr provided shades of Evolution, which was the first all-women's pay-per-view in WWE history. Both Banks and James were part of that show in 2018, and Ronda Rousey beat Nikki Bella to retain the Raw Women's Championship in the main event.

Saturday's event proved there is still very much an appetite among wrestling fans for women's wrestling to receive its own spotlight, and Banks was clearly among those who appreciated James' efforts.

