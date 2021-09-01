Browns' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

Browns' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL SeasonSeptember 1, 2021
For the first time since the rebirth of the franchise in 1999, "success" will have a new definition in Cleveland.
Before the arrival of Kevin Stefanski, simply making the playoffs would have been considered a huge success on Lake Erie. After last year's 11-5 season that included a Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing in the first round of the playoffs would be a disappointment.
Looking across the AFC North, the Browns have a strong argument to be the favorite. The Steelers have serious questions on the offensive line after stumbling down the stretch in 2020. The Baltimore Ravens will rely on Lamar Jackson to get back to his 2019 MVP level. The Bengals, well, they still have quite a few holes to fill before they are considered a threat in the division.
The Browns' standing in the division, combined with a roster that got even better through the offseason, sets up a season of lofty expectations in Cleveland.
Here are the keys to them attaining those goals.
Reintegrating Odell Beckham Jr. into the Offense
Baker Mayfield without Odell Beckham Jr. in 2020: 180-of-288, 2,171 yards, 62.5 completion percentage, 11 touchdowns and one interception.
Mayfield with Beckham in 2020: 125-of-198, 1,392 yards, 63.1 completion percentage, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
There are two ways to interpret the disparity in those stats. The pro-Beckham way is that his season-ending ACL injury happened to coincide with the Browns' bye week a week later. Mayfield simply grasped the offense in the second half of the season and got hot.
The more ominous interpretation is that Mayfield had an OBJ problem. With the alpha receiver out of the lineup, the 26-year-old was more confident in his reads and didn't have to worry about feeding his top receiver.
The one thing that can kill a season like this is egos. The Browns have a lot of talent deserving of touches in the offense. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have to split the run workload. Jarvis Landry, Beckham, Austin Hooper, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Njoku and even Harrison Bryant all warrant targets in the passing game.
Figuring out how to keep everyone happy is a good problem to have, but it will have to be managed for things to remain on track in 2021.
New Talent Jells Quickly on Defense
The Browns defense will look a whole lot different in 2021 than it did in 2020. Every level got new faces who will be called upon to play key roles.
The defensive line will rely on free-agent additions Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson, while Anthony Walker Jr. will pair up with rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to improve the linebacking corps.
The secondary is the most changed group with John Johnson III and Troy Hill coming over from the Rams, Greg Newsome II coming via the draft, and Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit coming off of injuries.
It's a lot of players for defensive coordinator Joe Woods to get ready to play, but he has high expectations.
"We always set our goals on top five in the NFL. We feel like if we are top five, we are going to give ourselves a chance," he told the media in regards to what he's looking for.
Those are lofty expectations for a unit that finished 21st in scoring defense and 15th in yards allowed per play. But they aren't completely unrealistic if the learning curve is short for the new talent.
Baker Mayfield's Continued Progression
Mayfield silenced any doubters last year about his ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. In 2021, the question becomes just how good can he be.
His play down the stretch last season could be put up against anyone. From Week 7 to the end of the season, he had the second-best PFF grade while only throwing one interception.
In essence, we saw what Mayfield is capable of. But in a contract year with all of the weapons and tools the Browns have surrounded him with, the ultimate ceiling of the team is going to be determined by the play of its quarterback.
The Oklahoma product is worth a long-term contract. He's the best quarterback the Browns have had since Bernie Kosar. The only thing left to see is if he is the kind of signal-caller who can lead a deep playoff run.
The expectations in Cleveland should at least be a return to the divisional round. Last season, the remaining quarterbacks for those teams were Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff (the exception, not the rule).
Those are Mayfield's contemporaries now. If the Browns are to become Super Bowl contenders, that's the kind of consistency and play they'll need from their quarterback.
Another stellar season in 2021 and he will be approaching that status.