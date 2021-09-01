Browns' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

For the first time since the rebirth of the franchise in 1999, "success" will have a new definition in Cleveland.

Before the arrival of Kevin Stefanski, simply making the playoffs would have been considered a huge success on Lake Erie. After last year's 11-5 season that included a Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing in the first round of the playoffs would be a disappointment.

Looking across the AFC North, the Browns have a strong argument to be the favorite. The Steelers have serious questions on the offensive line after stumbling down the stretch in 2020. The Baltimore Ravens will rely on Lamar Jackson to get back to his 2019 MVP level. The Bengals, well, they still have quite a few holes to fill before they are considered a threat in the division.

The Browns' standing in the division, combined with a roster that got even better through the offseason, sets up a season of lofty expectations in Cleveland.

Here are the keys to them attaining those goals.