WNBA Power Rankings: Olympic Fatigue Is Real, and the Sun Are Taking Advantage

Editor's note: Welcome back to Bleacher Report's WNBA power rankings, where we will examine the standings and happenings on and off the court each week. With three weeks left in the regular season, which teams are rising at the right time and which squads are waning down the stretch? Who's getting closer to locking up those first- and second-round byes, and who's letting a playoff spot slip away?

One of the WNBA's main storylines leading into the first Commissioner's Cup a couple of weeks ago was how a team that had five players who competed in the Tokyo Olympics would look. While the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart didn't seem to feel any jet lag initially, the fatigue has hit her and her teammates, including Jewell Loyd, who hasn't missed any games. (Stewart and Sue Bird missed two games following the Cup to recuperate before returning Aug. 20 against the Liberty.)

How do we know the Storm's Olympic hangover has finally set in? Seattle has lost three straight, and the third was the fifth-worst loss in franchise history. But the Storm aren't alone; the Las Vegas Aces are in the same boat. A'ja Wilson hasn't looked like herself. In the past week she's shot under 40 percent. But the main difference for the Aces vs. the Storm is Vegas' strength of schedule hid its struggles. Playing the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever after getting blown out by the Connecticut Sun allowed the Aces to catch their breath.

In addition to the recuperation of Olympian-heavy rosters, the heat is on for the eighth playoff spot. The Liberty are scraping to stay alive while the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics trail close behind.