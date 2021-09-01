Pac-12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2021 Season

2 of 10

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The CFP Elephant in the Room

I'd be willing to bet an irresponsible amount of money that one of the first comments on this article will be something along the lines of: "Who cares? The Pac-12 has no hope of making the playoff anyway."

And you know what? It's hard to argue with that.

Oregon was the runner-up in the first CFP in 2014. But in the six years since then, the Pac-12 has made it exactly once—Washington was the No. 4 seed in 2016. Over the past few years, the American Athletic Conference champion (UCF in 2018, Cincinnati in 2020) has usually had a better argument for a bid than any member of the Pac-12.

Will that change this year, or are we headed for yet another season in which the Pac-12 cannibalizes itself right out of the playoff picture? Well, that at least partially depends on how well the league does in its...

Many Nonconference Opportunities to Prove Itself

We'll touch on some of these again and in more depth when we get to the "Best Games on Tap," but the Pac-12 is loaded with big games in nonconference play.

Both USC and Stanford will face Notre Dame. USC, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State and Arizona will each take on BYU. This weekend, UCLA gets a huge opportunity at home against LSU, while Oregon State travels to Purdue and Stanford plays Kansas State in Arlington, Texas. Next weekend is even bigger with Oregon at Ohio State, Washington at Michigan, Colorado facing Texas A&M in Denver and Cal at TCU on the docket.

The unfortunate news for the league is that 10 of those 14 games will be on the road, and with the exception of the BYU games against Arizona State, USC and Utah, the Pac-12 team might be the underdog in all 14 of them. But these are exactly the types of games it needs to win from time to time to prove it deserves a seat at the table alongside the other Power Five leagues.

Who the Heck Will Win the Pac-12 South?

With the other four Power Five leagues, there's a consensus on what the conference championship matchups will be. You've got Clemson vs. North Carolina in the ACC, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in the Big Ten, Iowa State vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12 and Alabama vs. Georgia in the SEC.

But in projecting the Pac-12 South champion, you might as well get a three-sided die, label them "Arizona State," "USC" and "Utah," and toss that D3 down a flight of stairs. UCLA is also a viable threat. And we can't ignore the fact that Colorado almost won this division last year.

We'll get more into that three-horse race shortly, but it's always refreshing to have a division wherein it feels like anything is possible. (Well, anything aside from Arizona winning it.)