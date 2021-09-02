The Offseason Decision Every NBA Team Could Regret

1 of 6

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Boston Celtics: Signing Enes Kanter (but likely nothing)

Enes Kanter was a double-double machine in 2020-21, averaging 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds in just 24.4 minutes. Only three players in league history have averaged a double-double in fewer minutes per game.

Over his past two seasons, poor defense hasn't overwhelmed his absurd production. His teams were better with him on the floor in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Still, re-acquiring Kanter could lead to a bit of a logjam at the 5. Al Horford is back, and the recently extended Robert Williams is on the rise. Williams, specifically, could use plenty of developmental minutes if he's going to be the long-term answer alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Of course, the intro warned of nitpicking, and this could be just that. Kanter's deal is for just one season and $2.6 million. If it is too crowded, there isn't some massive obligation keeping everyone in place.

Brooklyn Nets: Signing DeAndre' Bembry (but likely nothing)

The Brooklyn Nets knocked this offseason out of the park, landing scorer Cameron Thomas in the draft and adding solid role players like Patty Mills, James Johnson and Jevon Carter to a non-star core that already included Joe Harris, Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown and Nicolas Claxton.

With that group supporting Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are understandably on a lot of short lists for title contention.

If there's one move that might not work out, it's the addition of DeAndre' Bembry, a 27-year-old wing who's hit just 26.8 percent of his career three-point attempts.

Like Kanter, though, the commitment here is minimal. Brooklyn signed Bembry for one year and $1.9 million.

New York Knicks: Moving On From Frank Ntilikina (but likely nothing)

The trend of good Atlantic Division offseasons continues. The New York Knicks were better than expected in 2019-20, making the playoffs and providing the vehicle for a breakout All-NBA campaign from Julius Randle.

This offseason, they essentially replaced Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock with Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. It's hard to imagine that being anything other than a massive upgrade.

Allowing 23-year-old defensive specialist Frank Ntilikina to leave when he probably could've been signed for a minimal amount may hurt in certain situations, but he also may have taken minutes away from a more promising young guard like Immanuel Quickley.

Philadelphia 76ers: Signing Andre Drummond

At just one season and $2.4 million, Andre Drummond's contract with the Philadelphia 76ers is a tough one to knock. He's still only 28 years old and is one of the greatest rebounders of all time (he's first in career rebounding percentage).

Drummond had a notable feud with starter and MVP candidate Joel Embiid back in 2018, though. The possibility for some locker room tension might exist there, even if it's a small possibility.

"For me, there was never any real beef," Drummond told reporters after signing with the Sixers. "... The way we play, sometimes we talk, I don't think it goes any further than that. … We're on the same team now."

On the court, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers may have to convince Drummond to finally embrace rim-running for him to be a significant contributor. An inefficient and more traditional game that includes too many post-ups has led to back-to-back seasons with a below-average offensive box plus/minus (BPM is "...a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player’s contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference).

Toronto Raptors: Not Trading Goran Dragic

Obviously, there's still a chance the Toronto Raptors move Goran Dragic between now and the start of the season, but his presence on the roster feels a bit awkward right now.

He's since apologized for saying he has "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, but the initial comment probably revealed at least some truth.

Dragic is near the end of his career, and Toronto is at the outset of a semi-rebuild following the departure of Kyle Lowry. His salary ($19.4 million) may make it a bit tricky to reroute him to a contender, though.

In the end, barring some renaissance for Dragic off Toronto's bench, a buyout might be the easiest path forward.