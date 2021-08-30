49ers' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

2 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 49ers know that, when healthy, Garoppolo can take them to a Super Bowl. However, Garoppolo is not the future at quarterback. Maintaining a healthy relationship between the two quarterbacks will be critical, as it appears that both will see the field in 2021.

In the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Kyle Shanahan platooned the two quarterbacks during the first two drives. Garoppolo took 14 snaps, while the rookie took 10.

According to Garoppolo, the concept of swapping quarterbacks took some getting used to.

"I think coming into it, it was weird at first, just having to process the whole thing," Garoppolo said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "But after being out on the field, it was fun. When we're clicking like that and the defense is scrambling like that, it makes it hard."

By using both Garoppolo and Lance, the 49ers should be able to keep opposing defenses off-balance throughout the season. However, for the plan to work, they will also need to ensure that both signal-callers can maintain a rhythm on the field and stay satisfied with their respective roles.

A two-quarterback system can be tough for defenses to handle. However, if Shanahan and Co. cannot manage it properly, it could be hard on the 49ers, too.