Eagles' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The NFC East appears to be wide-open entering 2021. Any of the four teams could win the division crown, even the Philadelphia Eagles, who had a disappointing 2020 season in which they finished in last place with a 4-11-1 record.

The Eagles have some exciting young players to build around, and they have brought in Nick Sirianni as their new head coach. Philadelphia's focus will be on getting back to a level where it can compete for championships.

With some question marks and youth on their roster, the Eagles could have varying levels of success in 2021. They could make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years or they may be in store for another long fall/winter but with promise for the future.

Here are three keys to success for Philadelphia entering the 2021 season.