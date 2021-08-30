College Football Picks Week 1: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule

0 of 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

After a lackluster Week Zero slate that featured no top-25 teams and just three Power Five schools—though calling Nebraska that right now might be a stretch—the college football season begins in earnest starting on Thursday.

The crown jewel of the weekend is the showdown between national title contenders No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina, which could be the most-watched game this season outside of the College Football Playoff.

It doesn't stop there by any means, though. Week 1 features each of the teams in the most recent top-25 polls, and there are five matchups between ranked teams Thursday through Sunday. After last year's chaotic, COVID-19 affected kickoff, in which only a few of the teams were playing in Week 1, having a full slate is akin to heaven on Earth for sports bettors.