Jets' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

1 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Zach Wilson won't have the luxury of sitting on the bench for a year and picking the brain of a more experienced quarterback. His development is going to occur while immediately starting games for the Jets to open the season.

There will be some growing pains at first, for sure. The 22-year-old may have been selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but it's a big jump from the college ranks, even for a signal-caller who threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior at BYU last season.

It was clear from the opening of training camp that Wilson would be New York's starting QB in 2021, considering James Morgan, Mike White and Josh Johnson are the others on its roster. And as you might expect, there have been some ups and downs for the rookie so far.

"It's a tough process and you can have a couple of good days and then have a bad day," Wilson said, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site. "You have to keep stacking the days and understand that you got to bring it every single day."

If Wilson has more good Sundays than bad ones this fall, then it should be a strong and encouraging season for the Jets. If that's not the case, he'll at least be gaining valuable experience for the future.

However, much of New York's ability to generate sustained offense will rest on his shoulders.