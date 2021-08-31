MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand with 1 Month to Go

0 of 10

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Can anyone catch the San Francisco Giants?

With a month to go in the 2021 MLB season, the NL West leaders have now been perched atop our weekly power rankings for eight straight weeks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays have been right alongside them in the top tier of teams during that same stretch, and a 13-game winning streak had vaulted the New York Yankees into that conversation as well.

Meanwhile, there is some equally compelling jockeying for position in the middle of the pack, where fringe contenders have hit a crucial stretch in their seasons.

If a team is winning, it will climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process, and things will continue to change.

Statistics and analysis reflect action through Sunday's games. Records include Monday's results. Check out last week's power rankings here.

