MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand with 5 Weeks Remaining

25. Washington Nationals (53-70)



Previous Rank: 26



The Nationals are 5-15 since blowing up their roster at the trade deadline, and it figures to be more of the same the rest of the way. Outfielder Lane Thomas, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jon Lester trade, has gone 9-for-15 with three extra-base hits and five walks in his first 20 plate appearances with the team.

24. Chicago Cubs (55-72)



Previous Rank: 25



The Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds last Monday, and they beat them again the following day to secure their first series win since the middle of July when they took two of three from the D-backs. With another strong series, Ian Happ is now a .342/.447/.784 hitter with 13 home runs in 34 career games at Great American Ball Park.

23. Minnesota Twins (54-70)



Previous Rank: 21



Playing their best baseball of the season entering last week, the Twins picked up a fourth straight series win by taking two of three from Cleveland. However, their momentum was halted when they were swept by the New York Yankees over the weekend. Infielder Jorge Polanco is hitting .321/.370/.612 with 10 home runs since the break.

22. Colorado Rockies (57-68)



Previous Rank: 23



With a sweep of the San Diego Padres and a series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rockies entered the week with an 11-8 record and a plus-14 run differential in August. Left-hander Kyle Freeland has a 2.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 64 innings over his past 11 starts, and it's easy to forget he's not all that far removed from finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2018.

21. Kansas City Royals (56-68)



Previous Rank: 24



It was a stellar week for the Royals who took three of four from the Houston Astros at home and then swept the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field over the weekend. This team is good enough to be a thorn in the side of contenders the rest of the way. Second baseman Nicky Lopez is hitting .318/.359/.427 with eight extra-base hits and 10 steals in 31 games since the All-Star break.