MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand with 6 Weeks Remaining

3 of 10

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

20. Detroit Tigers (58-62)



Previous Rank: 20



The Tigers had a chance to move into second in the AL Central standings following a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, but they dropped two of three to the team they're chasing in Cleveland to stay in third for the time being. Left-hander Tarik Skubal has thrown 11 shutout innings over his last two starts, and he now has a 4.10 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 116.1 innings on the year.

19. Cleveland (57-60)



Previous Rank: 19



It's been a disappointing season in Cleveland, but there have been some positive takeaways of late, specifically on the pitching side of things. Triston McKenzie took a perfect game into the eighth inning on Sunday for his third straight quality start, while Cal Quantrill has a 2.09 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 47.1 innings since the beginning of July.

18. Los Angeles Angels (59-61)



Previous Rank: 17



The Angels have a shot at their first winning record since 2015, which is not exactly what they had in mind when the season began, but it is still an accomplishment. While Anthony Rendon is officially done for the year after undergoing hip surgery, there's still hope that Mike Trout will return this year, as the front office has no plans of shutting him down.

17. New York Mets (59-59)



Previous Rank: 16



After a 1-7 start to August, the Mets seemed to be rebuilding some momentum with a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals last week, but the Los Angeles Dodgers quickly threw water on that fire by doling out a sweep of their own over the weekend. After months atop the NL East standings, this has quickly devolved into a third-place team.

16. Philadelphia Phillies (61-57)



Previous Rank: 12



The Phillies surged into last week riding an eight-game winning streak, but series losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds at home were a step backward. Veteran left-hander Matt Moore tossed six shutout innings in a win over the Reds on Saturday, and he can be a real X-factor in the starting rotation if he builds off that impressive outing.