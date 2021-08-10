MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand with 7 Weeks Remaining

0 of 10

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Seven weeks. That's all that's left of the 2021 MLB regular season, and postseason races are heating up around baseball as we enter the stretch run.

With the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets hitting a rough patch, the door has swung wide open in the American League East and National League East races, and outside of the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central, no division leader has a lead of more than five games.

That should mean plenty more shuffling of our MLB power rankings in the weeks ahead.

If a team is winning, it will climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process and things will continue to change.

Statistics and analysis reflect action through Sunday's games. Records include Monday's results. Check out last week's power rankings here.

