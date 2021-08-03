MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2021 Trade Deadline

4 of 10

15. Atlanta Braves (52-54)



After trading for Joc Pederson and Stephen Vogt in mid-July, the Braves addressed their glaring need in the outfield by acquiring Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario in a trio of deadline day deals. They also bolstered the relief corps by adding Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez, who will slot in to the eighth-inning role. Despite all the injuries, this team is going for it, and it's not out of the NL East race by any means.

14. Toronto Blue Jays (54-49)



The Blue Jays paid a steep price to acquire Jose Berrios from the Twins, but he joined Hyun Jin Ryu and Robbie Ray atop the starting rotation for the stretch run. They also addressed their bullpen with the additions of Brad Hand and Joakim Soria, who will help Jordan Romano slam the door in the late innings. They entered the week with momentum after a three-game sweep of the Royals.

13. Seattle Mariners (57-50)



The Mariners added veteran starter Tyler Anderson, late-inning reliever Diego Castillo and second baseman Abraham Toro as they push toward their first postseason berth since 2001. The 24-year-old Toro was 9-for-18 with three doubles and two home runs in his first five games with the team. Series losses to the Houston Astros and Rangers were a blow, but there's still plenty of time to climb the standings.

12. New York Mets (55-50)



The flashy addition of Javier Baez grabbed headlines, but the Mets failed to address their need for starting pitching depth beyond picking up Trevor Williams as a throw-in. July 23 addition Rich Hill has not been throwing well of late, Carlos Carrasco is still building up his arm, Taijuan Walker has a 15.43 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break, and Jacob deGrom is sidelined until at least September. The Phillies and Braves are closing fast.

11. Cincinnati Reds (56-50)



The Reds are 7-3 in their last 10 games and averaged 6.1 runs per game during that stretch. They went 5-2 with series wins over the Cubs and Mets on last week's road trip, and they are just four games back in the wild-card standings. While they didn't do anything on deadline day, they added Mychal Givens, Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson earlier in the week to provide some much needed bullpen support.