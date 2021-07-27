MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Before 2021 Trade Deadline

5 of 10

10. New York Mets (53-45)



The Mets maintained their hold atop the NL East with series wins over the Reds and Blue Jays last week. They also added veteran left-hander Rich Hill in a trade with the Rays. With Carlos Carrasco finally set to make his team debut and Jacob deGrom throwing off a mound Sunday while working his way back from a strained forearm, things are looking up for the rotation.

9. Seattle Mariners (55-46)



The Mariners were 23-11 since June 12 entering play Monday, good for the second-best record in baseball during that span. With a chance to snap a playoff drought that stretches back to 2001, they will look to buy, though not in a way that will alter their long-term outlook. An upgrade at second base and another quality starter could be enough to get them over the hump.

8. San Diego Padres (58-44)



The addition of versatile All-Star Adam Frazier gave the Padres a lot of options. They could shift Jake Cronenworth to first base in place of the underperforming Eric Hosmer and use Frazier at second base, or they could slot Frazier at a corner outfield spot. Either way, the National League hits leader (125) was a big addition to an already loaded lineup. Another setup reliever could be the final piece of the puzzle.

7. Chicago White Sox (59-41)



The White Sox have a 21-28 record against teams that are over .500, including two losses in three games at the Brewers over the weekend, so questions remain about their ability to beat good teams. However, with Eloy Jimenez back in action and Luis Robert on the comeback trail, the South Siders will get in-house reinforcements who will trump what most other contenders accomplish at the deadline.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-40)



The Dodgers are 8-9 since July 4, and they dropped three of four to the division-leading Giants at home last week in what was a golden opportunity to seize the No. 1 spot in these rankings. Top prospect Josiah Gray racked up 13 strikeouts in eight innings in his first two MLB appearances, but he also allowed seven hits, five walks and six earned runs. L.A. will be a major player on the pitching market.