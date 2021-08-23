Ranking Miguel Cabrera and Every Member of MLB's 500 Home Run Club

0 of 7

On Sunday afternoon, Miguel Cabrera took Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz deep in the sixth inning for his 13th long ball of the 2021 season.

With that, the 500 home run club gained its 28th member.

Already a sure-fire Hall of Famer and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, Cabrera is a living legend, but where does he rank among the 27 other guys who went deep at least 500 times?

Based on their complete career body of work, not just their power-hitting prowess, we've ranked each member of the 500 home run club.

It's a list of some of the greatest sluggers the game has ever seen. Being No. 28 on this list still makes you part of an exclusive club and one of the greatest home run hitters of all time.

Players have been lumped into tiers for ease of analysis, and we'll count up from the bottom.

