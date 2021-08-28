UFC on ESPN 30: Barboza vs. Chikadze Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Two Ultimate Fighter winners will be crowned and a crucial featherweight battle will be waged at the UFC's Apex Facility on Saturday night.

Edson Barboza will meet the rising Giga Chikadze in a fight that will have a direct impact on the title picture in Alexander Volkanovski's division.

In the lead-up to that fight, we will see two TUF finales. Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina will lock horns to determine the middleweight champion, while the bantamweight division will get a new prospect, with Brady Hiestand and Ricky Turcios fighting for a UFC contract.

In reality, all four fighters will likely get another crack at the UFC, but winning the tournaments will give the fighters head starts in making names for themselves.

Here's what the complete card looks like.