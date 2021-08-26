Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from August 26

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Last week, Sami Callihan dropped tag team partner with Chris Sabin with a spike piledriver. Last Friday at Emergence, he cost the Motor City Machine Gun a shot at Christian Cage's Impact world title. Frustrated and vengeful, Sabin battled The Draw in singles competition to kick off the show.

He would have to do it by fighting from underneath as Callihan downed and worked him over. He did, delivering a running boot to the face and a tornado DDT for two. Callihan answered with a stomp and his trademark piledriver for another two.

Sabin overcame late frustration and delivered Cradle Shock for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Moose sent Sabin to the floor and flattened Callihan with a spear. He grabbed a chair and threatened to use it and a baseball bat on The Draw before Eddie Edwards made the save. He and Callihan stood tall to close the segment.

Result

Sabin defeated Callihan

Grade

B-

Analysis

This was a high-intensity, hard-fought opener featuring perennial championship contenders. Considering how hot Callihan is right now, it was interesting to see Sabin pick up the win here but it keeps him strong and in the thick of the main event scene.

Callihan is a popular enough competitor, and strong enough performer, to remain over despite the loss.

The most interesting development here was the continued tease of Edwards and Callihan putting their long and sordid history aside to present a united front. Callihan saved Edwards from W. Morrissey, Edwards returned the favor here.

Whatever the end game is, presumably a run at the tag team titles, it breaks up the monotony of having them face off in another feud down the line.