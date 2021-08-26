Little League World Series 2021: Latest Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Prediction

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

South Dakota pitcher Gavin Weir continued his incredible run with a no-hitter against California the Little League World Series on Wednesday.

Prior to the game, California had outscored opponents in the tournament 19-2, the second-highest point differential in the competition. The offensive juggernaut appeared unstoppable—that is until it ran into Weir.

The left-handed pitcher has allowed just one hit, struck out 114 of 132 batters and committed zero errors during his magical run. Weir's performance against California saw him complete his fourth no-hitter of the summer, predating the LLWS.

Weir also accounted for the game-winning home run in South Dakota's victory over Oregon on Monday, proving his ability to contribute significantly on both sides of the ball. He leads South Dakota into the Tom Seaver championship game on Saturday. Its opponents will be determined Thursday afternoon.

TV Schedule

Texas vs. Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN

Ohio vs. California, 7 p.m., ESPN

Predictions

Texas vs. Michigan

For the second time in this tournament, Texas and Michigan will face off, this time with their LLWS livelihood at stake.

Michigan won the first game 6-5 on a Cameron Thorning grand slam. Texas rebounded with wins over New Jersey and Nebraska, while Michigan enters Thursday's matchup on the heels of a shutout loss to the dominant Hawaii team.

Having played before, it would be easy to predict a Michigan win based on the teams' first meeting. The likelihood the squad blasts another grand slam to bring it back from a deficit is low. With its momentum halted in humbling fashion by Hawaii and with Texas having knocked off two impressive teams to advance to this game, Michigan is no shoo-in.

Still, there is something exhausting about elimination games, both mentally and physically. Texas already endured one such game. Winning three in a row could prove daunting, no matter how talented the squad.

Prediction: Michigan

Ohio vs. California

California dominated Ohio earlier in this tournament, winning 9-0.

After a 1-0 loss to South Dakota on Wednesday, the team will be fired up and looking to rebuild momentum. That does not bode well for Ohio, which simply does not possess the firepower of its opposition.

At one point in Ohio's victory over New Hampshire on Wednesday, the team had a 4-0 lead on the strength of Chase Retherford and JJ Vogel. The latter also dominated on the mound, tallying 11 strikeouts in five innings.

Ohio allowed its opponents to rally, though, and came dangerously close to seeing that lead evaporate as New Hampshire brought it to within one run. If Ohio plays like that Thursday and allows California to hang around, the team out of Torrance will make them pay and send Ohio home.

Prediction: California