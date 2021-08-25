AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 25

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 25August 25, 2021
On the heels of CM Punk's seismic return to pro wrestling Friday night on Rampage, AEW hit the TNT airwaves Wednesday night with an episode of Dynamite that promised an appearance from The Best in the World.
What did Punk have to say about his upcoming match with Darby Allin on September 5 at All Out in Chicago and did anyone else attempt to make a name for themselves at his expense?
A jam-packed in-ring card rounded out the hottest show in pro wrestling and further set the stage for the upcoming pay-per-view extravaganza this Labor Day weekend.
Already Announced
- The Dynamite debut of CM Punk
- Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Wingmen
- The Gunn Club vs. The Factory
- Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Lucha Bros vs. Varsity Blonds
- Red Velvet vs. Jayme Hayter
- Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy
- We hear from Chris Jericho
Slated for Wednesday's card are: