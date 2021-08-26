Reacting to B/R Community's Bold Takes on Bray Wyatt's Future in Pro Wrestling

1 of 7

"I would pair him up with Bo [Dallas] to be managed by Barry Windham. Have them go after the other Horseman's groups. Lots of tag team and individual feud potential." (@beaudameron)

I love this idea for several reasons. For one thing, it feels like a huge missed opportunity for the two Rotunda brothers to have never once tagged together while they were in WWE at the same time.

We all know how creative Wyatt is, but what if he wants to spend some time just being a traditional wrestler like his dad? Nobody ever asks that question.

If Barry is willing to do the work as their manager, this would be a great way to get their family name back in the conversation. With both sons going by different names in WWE, there are some fans who might not realize they are Barry's nephews.

Another option would be using their father, Mike Rotunda, in that role. Taylor and Windham Rotunda could even form a new version of The Varsity Club to feud against The Varsity Blonds.

Even without a manager, seeing the Rotunda brothers work as a tag team would be great. Let's hope they get that opportunity at some point. It would be perfect for a short run with NWA.