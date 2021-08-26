B/R NBA Experts Build 5 New Blockbuster Trades

1 of 5

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Trade: Spurs receive Ben Simmons; 76ers receive Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 first-round pick

The situation between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers looks like a good old-fashioned standoff at this point.

The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti reported, "...one scout I spoke to said they wouldn't be surprised if Simmons considers not showing up to training camp if he hasn't been traded." But Philadelphia's asking price for the All-Star point forward "remains sky-high," according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

That could delay a resolution, but the Sixers may relent a bit if Simmons does indeed hold out. If they do, the San Antonio Spurs, who are reportedly interested, should pounce.

First-round picks haven't yielded a ton of production for San Antonio in recent years, so it should be OK with giving up a couple (maybe even three, if Philadelphia insists). And though Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are both solid, young(ish) starters, neither has a ceiling near that of Simmons. With the Spurs, the Australian playmaker could finally have a roster tailor-made for his drive-and-kick abilities (eventually).

For Philly, this deal doesn't net a star right now, but it gives a couple chances at one. And Murray and White can both help in the short-term pursuit of a title. The former has All-Defense ability on the perimeter. The latter spaces the floor far better than Simmons did. And both can create a little.

—Andy Bailey