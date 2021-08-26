NBA 2K22 Reveals New Features for 'The W' to Enhance the WNBA Mode

Photo Credit: NBA 2K22

You may not have the skills to go up against the likes of Candace Parker, A'ja Wilson, Nneka Ogwumike and others on the court, but NBA 2K22 is giving gamers the opportunity to do so in the virtual world.

The popular video game franchise is expanding the WNBA options in this year's edition for through The W.

NBA 2K22 revealed new features on Thursday that will allow gamers to control a player both on and off the court for a more authentic experience on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Many of the new developments focus on the new badge progression system, which helps players progress with badges and development points in the categories of finishing, shooting, playmaking and defense.

What's more, players can participate in off-day activities that include scrimmages, team practices and contact workouts.

All three playable modes will help players improve their games and work toward badge progression, but the contact workouts will let gamers form connections with some of the league's biggest stars by challenging them to matchups or even teaming up in workouts.

Contacts such as Parker and Wilson have different specialized skills, which will in turn help players improve those respective badge categories.

Elsewhere, the W Online will let players join their friends for matches and earn Season XP, prizes and rewards by competing and succeeding in games.

It is notable these developments in The W mode come in NBA 2K22 because Parker will grace the cover of the game. The Chicago Sky star is the first woman to be on the cover of the game and discussed what it meant to her when the news was revealed in July:

Parker is one of the best WNBA players in league history and has two MVP awards, a championship, a WNBA Finals MVP, two Olympic gold medals, a Defensive Player of the Year award, nine All-WNBA selections and six All-Star selections on her illustrious resume.

Fans will have the chance to take on Parker and others on the virtual court in the new and immersive WNBA mode when NBA 2K22 is released on Friday, Sept. 10.