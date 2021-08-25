Long-Term CM Punk Booking for His 1st Year on AEW Dynamite

1 of 3

One of the most memorable moments of Punk's promo in Chicago was his emphasis on the young talent in the AEW locker room and its passion; a passion that had been snuffed out in him during his time in WWE.

The 42-year-old is wasting little time making good on that commitment to youth by facing Darby Allin at All Out on Sept. 5 in his first match in seven years.

That should remain an emphasis of Punk's long-term booking with the company.

There are so many talented individuals looking to elevate their star in the industry that The Straight Edge Superstar should never really run out of new opponents.

Beyond Allin, there is a guy in "Absolute" Ricky Starks who would not only benefit from working with Punk in the ring but also on the microphone. Ditto someone like Jungle Boy, who has repeatedly proved his youthful excellence against top stars such as Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Two bright young stars really stand out, though.

"Hangman" Adam Page is the exact opposite of Punk. He's less cerebral and straight edge, more emotional and beer-drinking. They both have an undeniable desire to be the best, something that would inevitably bring them to a crossroads.

Punk could help further elevate Page while also feeding off his passion as he looks to rekindle his own. The matches would be awesome, with Punk filling the role of de facto heel, and Page would benefit from yet another marquee match.

The other star? Maxwell Jacob Friedman himself, MJF.

The scarf-wearing brat has already mixed it up with Jericho, Rhodes and Jon Moxley in lengthy programs and is as ready as any other young star to ascend to the top of the card and be world champion right now.

The matches with Punk would be great, but the promos are where the magic is at.

MJF verbally sparring with Punk would make for some of the most engrossing television in recent memory while testing the heel at a level that, quite frankly, no one in AEW has been able to approach. There would be no jokes or Broadway musicals.

It would be straight-up Punk tearing him to shreds, then forcing MJF to put himself back together if he wanted to prove he belonged at that level. There is no reason to believe he doesn't, meaning a feud between them would be even more intriguing than any other option available.