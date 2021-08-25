CM Punk Teases Daniel Bryan's Debut, Calls out Darby Allin in AEW Dynamite Debut

Photo credit: AEW

After making his long-awaited return to professional wrestling on Friday's episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk appeared Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Punk came out at the top of the second hour and cut a promo on his All Out pay-per-view opponent, Darby Allin, and explained what this match was all about.

He also teased a potential AEW debut for Daniel Bryan after the crowd erupted in "Yes!" chants.

Rampage marked the first time in more than seven years that Punk stepped inside a wrestling ring, and it generated a ton of interest among fans.

The 42-year-old veteran, who was previously a multitime world champion in WWE, took some shots at WWE in his return promo, expressing his belief that he left pro wrestling in 2005 when he departed Ring of Honor and signed with WWE.

By signing with AEW, Punk declared himself back in the world of pro wrestling, thus taking the biggest free agent for the past seven years off the market.

Perhaps most notably, Punk challenged Darby Allin, who was standing in the rafters alongside Sting, to a match at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5 in his hometown of Chicago. For weeks leading up to Punk's debut, Allin had talked about wanting to face the best in the world.

During Punk's WWE tenure, he often referred to himself as the best in the world, which is why many assumed Allin was calling out Punk.

Punk has not wrestled a match of any kind since competing in WWE's Royal Rumble match in January 2014.

While AEW didn't actually advertise Punk for Rampage, it was widely expected that he would appear, resulting in a big crowd at the United Center in Chicago and over 1 million people watching at home.

Punk was advertised for Wednesday's Dynamite, however, and it stands to reason that Dynamite could bring in its biggest rating ever because of that.

