FedEx Cup Standings 2021: Points, Playoff Standings After Northern Trust

Tony Finau is on top of the FedEx Cup standings after winning a playoff over Cameron Smith at the Northern Trust.

Finau's first-place finish earned him 2,000 points in the three-event postseason circuit. He is in the best position possible to qualify for the Tour Championship in two weeks.

Smith missed a chance to win the tournament outright on the 18th hole, as his birdie putt came up just short. The Australian gave himself no chance to win the playoff when his tee shot on the first playoff hole went out of bounds.

Although Smith will leave the Northern Trust with a sense of disappointment, he is in a good spot to contend for the FedEx Cup title.

Finau. Smith and Jon Rahm lead the postseason standings going into the BMW Championship.

Finau's victory was far from the only meaningful placing at the Northern Trust, as a handful of golfers used high finishes to qualify for the BMW Championship.

The FedEx Cup field was trimmed from 125 to 70. Joel Dahmen, Ian Poulter and Gary Woodland are among the notable players that missed out on the 70-man cut.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Tony Finau - 3348.143

2. Jon Rahm - 2763.261

3. Cameron Smith - 2738.521

4. Patrick Cantlay - 2301.553

5. Justin Thomas - 2218.38

6. Collin Morikawa - 2170.958

7. Jordan Spieth - 2150.08

8. Harris English - 2117.864

9. Bryson DeChambeau - 1989.303

10. Abraham Ancer - 1940.905

Full standings can be found on PGATour.com.

Finau bagged 2,000 FedEx Cup points with his victory to create clear separation between himself and the other golfers.

That is a significant boost since the No. 1 player going into the Tour Championship opens that competition with a two-stroke lead. The rest of the Tour Championship field will have a staggered start on the leaderboard based on their spots in the FedEx Cup standings.

Smith and Jon Rahm put themselves in comfortable positions to reach East Lake Golf Club in two weeks.

Most of the drama during the BMW Championship will focus around the players around the bubble to get to 30th place.

The fight to reach the top 70 went down to the final holes of Monday's round. Keith Mitchell used birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to move into 63rd place and knock Matthew Wolff out of the postseason.

Seamus Power felt the exact opposite set of emotions, as he bogeyed his final hole of the round to drop out of the top 70.

Power carded a bogey on the ninth hole to drop out of the top 30 at the Northern Trust. That placing lost Power the required points to remain above the playoff bubble.

Wolff, Power and Matt Fitzpatrick sunk beneath the top 70 due to the terrific rounds from a handful of golfers that produced surges into the field for next week.

Alex Noren produced one of the most drastic rises from 91st to 40th with his fourth-place finish. Noren used a second-round 64 and a final-round 66 to confirm his place at the BMW Championship.

Tom Hoge finished directly beneath Noren. He jumped 63 places to book his spot in the 70-man field. Hoge shot four rounds in the 60s to leap up to 45th.

Erik Van Rooyen recovered from some mid-round hiccups to join Noren and Hoge in the small collection of golfers that went from outside the cut to inside the top 70.

Van Rooyen put himself in Monday's final threesome with a third-round 62. He battled back from a quadruple bogey at the 11th hole to finish inside the top 10. The comeback was bolstered by an eagle at the par-five 13th.

All of the top 70 players face a quick turnaround to prepare for Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. That course is new to the BMW Championship rotation. Three of the last four BMW Championships were held in Illinois.

Rahm enters Maryland as the reigning champion of the middle playoff event. He is the top player in the Official World Golf Ranking as well.

Although Rahm did not win the Northern Trust, he could be viewed as the favorite to win the BMW Championship because of the season he has had, which includes the U.S. Open title.