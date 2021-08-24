Report: Robby Anderson, Panthers Agree on 2-Year, $29.5M Contract Extension

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

Robby Anderson has earned a new contract with the Carolina Panthers worth $29.5 million over two years, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted the deal gives Anderson more guaranteed money and will keep him with the Panthers through the 2023 season.

Joseph Person of The Athletic first reported the two sides were "deep in talks" on a multiyear deal before the start of the season.

Anderson initially signed a two-year, $20 million deal with Carolina in 2020 and easily exceeded expectations. He finished the year with 95 catches for 1,096 receiving yards—both career highs—while adding three touchdowns.

The 28-year-old had been known as a deep threat during his four years with the New York Jets, but he finished 10th in the NFL in receptions with the Panthers while catching a personal-best 69.9 percent of his targets.

The receiver began his professional career as an undrafted free agent in 2016, appearing in all 16 games as a rookie while starting eight. He broke out in 2017 with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while often showcasing his big-play ability.

Anderson averaged 14.8 yards per catch during his four years in New York, although consistency was an issue. The move to Carolina allowed the 6'3" wideout to reach his potential after reuniting with Matt Rhule, his college coach at Temple.

With Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore and rookie second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. also on the roster, the Panthers have an exciting collection of weapons.

It could set up the offense for success with Sam Darnold taking over at quarterback, as he reunites with Anderson after the two played together in New York.