The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 29

UFC on ESPN 29 went down on Saturday night inside the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. By the time action concluded, most onlookers seemed to agree that it was an excellent night of fights.

In the main event, No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier burst back into title contention with a hard-fought decision win over the always game Kelvin Gastelum. In the co-main event, meanwhile, three-time Olympic wrestler Mark O. Madsen picked up an impressive win over the extremely experienced Clay Guida.

Other highlights of the main card included an impressive win from Vinc Pichel, who defeated Austin Hubbard by unanimous decision, and a big win from Alexandre Pantoja, who seemingly earned a flyweight title shot with a submission defeat of Brandon Royval. While the main card was plenty entertaining, the undercard was arguably even better, highlighted by a streak of four consecutive finishes to start the night.

As always the B/R combat sports team was on duty to rate the biggest winners and losers of the night. Keep scrolling for our take.