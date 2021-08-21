WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 21, 2021
The Biggest Party of the Summer rolled into Las Vegas Saturday night as WWE presented SummerSlam, one of its premier pay-per-view extravaganzas, headlined appropriately by the epic encounter between Universal champion Roman Reigns and John Cena.
The show promised the latest chapter in top feuds, the conclusion of others and blockbuster developments that would propel the company into its fall months.
Did The Head of the Table retain his title or did Cena etch his name in the history books with world title No. 17?
What else went down in Sin City in front of a capacity stadium crowd for the first time in well over a year?
Find out with this recap of the pay-per-view spectacular.
Match Card
- Universal Championship Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)
- WWE Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
- Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women's Championship: Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Mysterios vs. The Usos (c)
- United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
- Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie
Coverage begins at 8 p.m.
Kickoff Show: Big E vs. Baron Corbin
A beaten, broken, pathetic Baron Corbin stole the Money in the Bank briefcase from Big E in hopes of reversing his fortunes to set this one up.
An infuriated Big E dominated early but Corbin sent him into the ring post, seizing control of the bout and closing in on a win that would give him some much-needed momentum. The 2021 Money in the Bank winner fought back and applied a stretch muffler but Corbin escaped and downed him with Deep Six, cutting off any attempt at that comeback.
Corbin attempted to run off with the briefcase but a recovered Big E bowled him over at ringside. He added a spear through the ropes and followed with the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. Big E retrieved his briefcase following the match as Logan Paul looked on, the mere camera shot of him drawing boos from the Las Vegas fans.
Result
Big E defeated Corbin
Grade
C
Analysis
There was nothing inherently wrong with this match and if nothing else, it got both Big E and the wildly entertaining Corbin on the card and in front of the largest audience WWE has performed in front of since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big E regaining his briefcase was the right call and sets up more than one scenario on this night in which he could potentially cash it in for his first world title. It is a tease and a smart one that will keep fans invested even as they think they know exactly what will happen.
The finish also continues Corbin’s downward spiral, an element of WWE programming that has been consistently great to this point.
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos
The reunited RK-Bro kicked off the main card portion of Saturday’s show as Randy Orton and Riddle challenged AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship.
Riddle led an early onslaught, frustrating Styles. The former world champion, though, downed The Original Bro and worked him over in their corner of the ring. Riddle momentarily created separation and made the hot tag to Orton, who unloaded clotheslines and a big back body drop.
He set up for the RKO but an alert Omos pulled Styles to safety. Riddle wiped the big man out on the floor and The Phenomenal One returned the favor. Back inside the ring, a brief back and forth gave way to the RKO by Orton and the first title switch of the night.
Result
RK-Bro defeated Styles and Omos
Grade
B-
Analysis
Sometimes, you have to pull the trigger on something when it is hot and this was absolutely the right time to put the titles on Orton and Riddle. Their reunion Monday generated a massive response from fans, proving to be one of the few acts on the red brand that is clicking.
Putting the titles on them not only enhances their unlikely partnership but elevates the gold to a level Styles and Omos just weren’t going to take them, no matter how over and decorated the former is.
Riddle is a star of the future, a legitimate future world champion. Orton is among the biggest stars of his generation. Letting them work together opens up a wealth of storyline possibilities, including the eventual breakup that will propel Riddle to the top of the card.
A fun, energetic start to the show, this was an above-average match that captured the attention of fans and kept them hot from the opening bell.
Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie
Eva Marie returned to WWE pay-per-view for a one-on-one showdown with Alexa Bliss, her lackey Doudrop at her side. The match, as much about Bliss’ doll Lilly as anything, wrote the latest chapter in one of Raw’s more bizarre programs.
The pink-haired heel made the mistake of slapping Lilly, then using the doll to smack Bliss, drawing an impassioned and furious response from the former Raw women’s champion. Bliss shook off a near-fall by Marie and scored the win off a spike DDT.
Doudrop, amused by Eva’s loss, grabbed a mic and announced her associate as the loser of the match.
Result
Bliss defeated Eva Marie
Grade
F
Analysis
There really is no nice way to describe how ugly, disjointed and bad this match was.
Bliss has been here before, worked with the top wrestlers in the company and worn gold. She is a veteran of big match situations and was clearly game for more than what this was. Eva, though, worked slower and less confidently. The result was a choppy match that fans were never into.
The stuff with Lilly really needs to go. While it might sell merchandise, the idea of a doll winking and terrifying grown men and women is so far out of the realm of believable that it has become comically bad. Bliss is trying to make the story work and is clearly devoted to her character. It’s just not clicking quite as well as WWE likely hoped.
Eva Marie is not ready, prepared or skilled enough for a singles match on pay-per-view and that was exposed here. A tag team match with Doudrop would have been better suited for her at this point. With that partnership apparently over following this match, who knows where Eva goes from here.