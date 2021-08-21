WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

A beaten, broken, pathetic Baron Corbin stole the Money in the Bank briefcase from Big E in hopes of reversing his fortunes to set this one up.

An infuriated Big E dominated early but Corbin sent him into the ring post, seizing control of the bout and closing in on a win that would give him some much-needed momentum. The 2021 Money in the Bank winner fought back and applied a stretch muffler but Corbin escaped and downed him with Deep Six, cutting off any attempt at that comeback.

Corbin attempted to run off with the briefcase but a recovered Big E bowled him over at ringside. He added a spear through the ropes and followed with the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. Big E retrieved his briefcase following the match as Logan Paul looked on, the mere camera shot of him drawing boos from the Las Vegas fans.

Result

Big E defeated Corbin

Grade

C

Analysis

There was nothing inherently wrong with this match and if nothing else, it got both Big E and the wildly entertaining Corbin on the card and in front of the largest audience WWE has performed in front of since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big E regaining his briefcase was the right call and sets up more than one scenario on this night in which he could potentially cash it in for his first world title. It is a tease and a smart one that will keep fans invested even as they think they know exactly what will happen.

The finish also continues Corbin’s downward spiral, an element of WWE programming that has been consistently great to this point.