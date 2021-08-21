Reigns Make Bold Promise, Corbin Evades Big E and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Reigns Make Bold Promise, Corbin Evades Big E and More WWE SmackDown FalloutAugust 21, 2021
The news cycle might have been dominated by CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling debut Friday night, but WWE still had plenty going on during the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam on Saturday.
We started off the show with a promo from Edge before Jey Uso and Rey Mysterio locked up in the first match of the night to give fans another preview of their teams' upcoming tag title match.
Baron Corbin had to grow eyes in the back of his head after upsetting Big E by stealing his Money in the Bank briefcase on the previous show, but he also had to contend with Kevin Owens in the ring, so he had his hands full.
Sasha Banks was nowhere to be seen, but Bianca Belair made up for it by having matches against both Zelina Vega and Carmella.
We also saw one final confrontation between Roman Reigns and John Cena before their SummerSlam showdown. The Tribal Chief surprised everyone by making a promise he may come to regret.
'Main Event' Jey Uso Gets a Big Singles Win
The first match of the night saw Jey battle Rey before the two family tag teams meet once more Saturday for the SmackDown tag titles.
The match was competitive and highlighted the strengths of both men, but the outcome may have given us a sign of the result at SummerSlam.
Jey getting a somewhat clean win over a living legend like Rey should give The Usos momentum heading into the PPV, but historically, the odds favor whoever loses the pre-PPV encounter.
Since The Usos looked strong here, it would not be shocking to see the Mysterios win the belts in Las Vegas. It's a pattern we have seen hundreds of times in WWE.
Baron Corbin Evades Big E
Corbin came out for his match clutching the MITB briefcase and looking around to make sure Big E wasn't in the area. After an initial onslaught from Owens, the former King of SmackDown was able to turn the tables.
With a stained shirt and one eye on the briefcase, Corbin couldn't keep his focus and ended up being sent out of the ring with a superkick.
Big E eventually made his presence known and caused a disqualification when he attacked the man who stole his MITB contract. However, Corbin was able to shove him into the ring post and make off with the case again.
This means Big E is going to go into Saturday without his contract for a title shot, so the odds of seeing him cash in at SummerSlam just went through the floor.
Maybe we will get a quick segment with Big E getting his case back during the pre-show, but it seems more likely that this is a feud WWE will draw out for a few weeks to keep both guys busy.
Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Still On
Word began to make the rounds Friday that not only was Banks not backstage at SmackDown but also that she had been pulled from the SummerSlam pay-per-view for undisclosed reasons, per Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton.
Instead of taking the week off, Belair competed in back-to-back matches Friday against Vega and Carmella.
The EST made quick work of Vega, but Mella took advantage of her being distracted for a moment to get the upper hand as her match began. In the end, Belair was victorious.
At the conclusion of the second bout, Belair was celebrating as announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee reaffirmed her match against Banks will still take place at SummerSlam.
There is still a chance plans change before Saturday's show, but it seems unlikely WWE would push forward knowing the match was going to be canceled without making other arrangements.
Roman Reigns Makes a Huge Promise
SmackDown closed with the final confrontation between Reigns and Cena before they meet at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.
The Tribal Chief spoke first and mocked the idea that Cena could pin him in the middle of the ring. The Suicide Squad star said he knows how good Reigns is but that he needed to be brought back down to earth.
That was when Reigns made a huge promise. He said if he loses at SummerSlam, he would leave WWE. Even Paul Heyman seemed to be caught off guard by this revelation.
While this ups the ante for The Head of the Table, it also practically ensures he will retain, which makes the match a little anticlimactic since we all know he isn't going anywhere.
This adds a new wrinkle to SummerSlam, but not in a major way. All this did was provide a possible spoiler for the outcome, so it may end up working against WWE unless it does the unthinkable and books Reigns to lose. We will see.