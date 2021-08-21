Reigns Make Bold Promise, Corbin Evades Big E and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

The news cycle might have been dominated by CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling debut Friday night, but WWE still had plenty going on during the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam on Saturday.

We started off the show with a promo from Edge before Jey Uso and Rey Mysterio locked up in the first match of the night to give fans another preview of their teams' upcoming tag title match.

Baron Corbin had to grow eyes in the back of his head after upsetting Big E by stealing his Money in the Bank briefcase on the previous show, but he also had to contend with Kevin Owens in the ring, so he had his hands full.

Sasha Banks was nowhere to be seen, but Bianca Belair made up for it by having matches against both Zelina Vega and Carmella.

We also saw one final confrontation between Roman Reigns and John Cena before their SummerSlam showdown. The Tribal Chief surprised everyone by making a promise he may come to regret.

