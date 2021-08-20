Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather and the Best Boxers Since 2000

0 of 10

Sports arguments. They're the topic of a million bar bets and the fodder for just as many afternoon drive-time radio shows.

LeBron or Jordan. Brady or Manning. Gretzky or Orr. And so on.

Turns out boxing is no different.

The internet is chock full of lists espousing their authors as a definitive source for both modern and historic pound-for-pound collections. Some are worth their weight in clicks, while others are best passed by.

To celebrate a Manny Pacquiao fight week, the B/R combat sports team decided to join the fray by listing the 10 best boxers this century. As the headline and photo disclose, two of the sure-fire inclusions are multi-division climbers and one-time foes, Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Their rivalry spawned plenty of arguments on its own before it was finally consummated with a 2015 fight that the latter won by unanimous decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The 10 fighters here are presented in alphabetical order with a few statistical notes and some evidence to back up our assertions that they belong in such elite territory.

