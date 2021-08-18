Madden 22: Early Expert Reviews of Top Modes Ahead of Official Release Date

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Another year of Madden NFL football is here. It's time to power up those consoles and hop onto the virtual gridiron in what has become a summer tradition over the years. And this year, it can be experienced on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for the first time.

Madden NFL 22 is set to be released Friday. But if you need help deciding whether or not to buy this year's edition of the game, there's already plenty of reviews out. That's because those who preordered either the MVP or Dynasty Editions could play the game starting on Tuesday, so plenty of people have now done so.

So, what exactly are these reviewers saying about this new era of Madden?

Let's start with franchise mode, because that's what many people were most excited for in Madden 22. Last year, EA Sports hadn't intended to provide many new features to franchise in Madden 21, and the social media reaction to that decision was loud.

In response, Madden 21 had some midseason updates to improve franchise mode. But it was always expected that a more substantial overhaul would be coming in Madden 22. And according to Mark Delaney of GamesRadar+, EA Sports has come through for the fans.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The exciting thing is that now Franchise will enjoy a similar rollout of content [to Madden Ultimate Team], but even on day one, franchise is the best it's been in years," Delaney wrote.

Among the upgrades to franchise mode are the reintroduction of staff management (now with talent trees and skill points), improved weekly game plans and an updated story engine, although Delaney mentioned that could still be made better. Sometimes, the cutscenes you get featuring players and coaches may not always make the most sense considering the context of your season.

Most features in this year's game are included in all versions. However, the new Dynamic Gameday presentation is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X. And it's clear that these take Madden gameplay to the next level.

"This year, Madden focuses on making the atmosphere of the game feel more true to life," Brian Shea of Game Informer wrote. "In that regard, the title is largely successful. New spectator animations deliver a stronger sense of realism and presence, and the remastered crowd sound makes those big moments in games feel more impactful."

There's also a momentum meter and home-field advantage boosts that can impact the game, making things even closer to what football is actually like. Plus, NFL Next Gen Stats have been implemented into the game, improving the quality of the broadcast and the information that is presented.

While many reviews have waited to give Madden 22 an official grade at this point, Anthony J. Nash of Windows Central gave this year's game 4 out of 5 stars and had mostly positive things to say about it.

"Madden NFL 22 injects some much needed improvements into a series that was dangerously close to growing stale," Nash wrote. "Coupled with some big changes to core modes, Madden NFL 22 elevates itself into one of the best from the long-running series."

So it sure seems like it's worth checking out Madden 22, especially if you have one of the new-generation consoles.