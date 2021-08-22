The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results

2 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

While the focus on the pre-show was much more on Ridge Holland, his squash of Trey Baxter doesn't register as all that impressive. It's not as though that win will do anything substantial to boost Holland's credibility in the long run.

Unfortunately, though, it does establish Baxter's place on the roster—and it isn't a great one.

Over the past few months, NXT has been in a state of flux with new signings, releases and sometimes, even releases of the new signings. One thing that has been firmly established through a "show, don't tell" booking is that even if someone is a mainstay of 205 Live, that means nothing to the regular NXT roster.

Cruiserweights like Baxter often don't even get entrances and when they do, they're fed to bigger stars like Holland, who chew them up, spit them out and let the fans know who the "real" stars are.

Baxter was in the NXT Breakout Tournament and theoretically could have won a title shot of his choosing. He failed and now, he's been used in a capacity where anyone could have been the enhancement talent for Holland, but he was chosen.

That's not a good sign for Baxter breaking out on his own beyond the tournament and climbing up the hierarchy any time soon.