Steelers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Steelers offensive line is going to have a new look in 2021. Gone are mainstays Maurkice Pouncey, Alejandro Villanueva and David DeCastro. Utilityman Matt Feiler is no longer on the team either.

It leaves a lot of room for shuffling, and while some of the positions seem to have obvious answers, center does not. There still seems to be some competition as to who Roethlisberger will be getting snaps from.

The team's current depth chart lists veteran J.C. Hassenauer as the starter. He played in spot duty for the Steelers last season but previously played in Atlanta and the AAF. The 25-year-old committed five penalties in 303 snaps last season but didn't surrender a sack, per PFF.

His primary competition is coming from 2021 third-round pick Kendrick Green. The Illinois product was rock-solid in pass protection for the Illini, only surrendering two hits, four hurries and no sacks in his final year, per PFF.

He's missed some practices in camp but has run with the starters when healthy in camp.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has been coy when fielding questions about Green's status as a starter.

"You can surmise that," Tomlin said when asked whether the rookie was the starter. "But there will be no bold announcements."

That sounds like a man who has made up his mind.

Prediction: Green starts Week 1