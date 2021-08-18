Browns' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns got their first live action in a 23-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, but that's immaterial to their goal of figuring out their roster by Week 1.

The Browns have aspirations this season that go far beyond winning games in the preseason. The exhibition matchups, however, are great for getting a good look at some players on the bubble and working out communication for the coaching staff.

They also give fans some insight into the position battles playing out in camp every day.

Those battles will continue to wage on Sunday when the Browns kickoff preseason game No. 2 against the New York Giants.

With the team releasing a new unofficial depth chart ahead of that contest, let's take a look at some of the most intriguing position battles going on.